Tree plantation campaign starts at Vehari district judiciary

Vehari - The pre-monsoon tree plantation campaign started in District Judiciary Vehari on Friday. District and Sessions Judge Vehari inaugurated the campaign by planting a tree along with other judges. District and Sessions Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar planted a tree to launch the pre-monsoon tree plantation campaign. On this occasion, while speaking, District and Sessions Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar said that trees directly combat climate change. Plant at least one tree of your share and nurture it like your children because these trees help provide shade. In our country, climate change has a significant impact on the weather. Plant trees and ensure their growth. A lush and green Pakistan is everyone’s dream, and we must work together to achieve this dream. Plant at least one tree in your lifetime so that it grows into a tree whose fruit may not be enjoyed in our lifetime, but future generations will definitely benefit from it. Other judges also planted trees and prayers were offered as part of the tree plantation campaign.Respected ASJs Mr Nadeem Anjum , Mr Qamar Abbas,Mr Muhammad Akhtar Bhatti, Mr Munawwar Hussain , Senior Civil Judge Mr Asif Niaz , District Nazir Jameel and forest department officers were also present on the occasion.