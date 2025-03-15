Vehari AC visits retail centres, checks prices of commodities

Vehari - Assistant Commissioner Vehari Ghazala Kanwal visited the retail center established under the Nigehban Package and conducted a detailed review of the situation there.

During the visit, she inspected the availability of essential items, prices, and facilities provided to the public. Ghazala Kanwal also interacted with the public present at the retail center and obtained feedback from them regarding the prices and quality of food items. She directed the administration to ensure the availability of essential items in sufficient quantities and to resolve any irregularities or public complaints promptly. Miss Ghazala Kanwal emphasized that the purpose of the Nigehban Package, initiated by the government, is to provide relief to the public, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. If complaints are received regarding overcharging or sale of substandard items by any shopkeeper or supplier, strict action will be taken against them. During the visit, AC Ghazala Kanwal instructed the staff to improve facilities further for convenience of the public and ensure full implementation of government policies.

Local administration and relevant officers were also present on the occasion, who were given clear instructions to ensure that there is no negligence in providing public facilities.Public circles appreciated the Assistant Commissioner’s initiative and expressed hope that such inspections will continue in the future to ensure the availability of standard essential items to the public at fixed prices.