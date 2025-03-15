Wana residents facing severe inflation during Ramazan  

Wana - As the holy month of Ramadan progresses, residents of Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan district, are facing severe financial distress due to skyrocketing inflation and rising unemployment.

Many families are struggling to afford even the most basic necessities for Sehri and Iftar, making it difficult for them to fully embrace the spiritual and communal essence of Ramadan. Despite the crisis, neither the government nor philanthropic organizations have stepped forward to provide free Iftar meals or Ramadan relief packages in Wana, worsening the plight of low-income families. Local elders and community leaders have urged authorities to extend the same support to Wana that has been provided in other districts.

With frustration mounting, citizens are calling on the government to initiate free Iftar and ration distribution programs in the second half of Ramadan, ensuring that struggling families can observe the holy month with dignity.