Saturday, March 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Wana residents facing severe inflation during Ramazan  

Our Staff Reporter
March 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Wana    -  As the holy month of Ramadan progresses, residents of Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan district, are facing severe financial distress due to skyrocketing inflation and rising unemployment.  

Many families are struggling to afford even the most basic necessities for Sehri and Iftar, making it difficult for them to fully embrace the spiritual and communal essence of Ramadan.   Despite the crisis, neither the government nor philanthropic organizations have stepped forward to provide free Iftar meals or Ramadan relief packages in Wana, worsening the plight of low-income families. Local elders and community leaders have urged authorities to extend the same support to Wana that has been provided in other districts.  

With frustration mounting, citizens are calling on the government to initiate free Iftar and ration distribution programs in the second half of Ramadan, ensuring that struggling families can observe the holy month with dignity.

SACM KP visits Chief Conservator of Central Southern Forests

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1742013334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025