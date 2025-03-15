Saturday, March 15, 2025
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat observed nationwide

Web Desk
11:49 AM | March 15, 2025
National

Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat is being observed across the country today (Saturday) to emphasize the sanctity of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Sallallahu Alaihi Wa Alaihi Wasallam).

The observance was announced by the Ministry of Religious Affairs as part of efforts to curb blasphemous content on social media. In this regard, the ministry has issued directives to all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to initiate public awareness campaigns.

The ministry has urged the public, particularly the youth, to use social media responsibly and report any blasphemous content to its official online portal.

