20 arrested, weapons narcotics recovered

SARGODHA - Police on Sunday launched a crackdown and arrested 20 criminals besides recovering weap­ons and narcotics. Police Spokesman Qaiser Awan said officials of different police stations raided and arrested Ahmed, Asger, Ali, Tahir, Sultan, Imran, Kamran, Khuram,khalid, Khaleel, Rafaqat, Ram­zan, Riaz, Razwan Khan, Tuqeer, Wasif , Majeed, Mehmood and others. Po­lice also recovered 3-kg hashish,1.2-kg of opium, 345 liters of liquor, nine pistols, four revolvers, 193 rounds, five Kalashnikovs and other items.