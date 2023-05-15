Monday, May 15, 2023
20 arrested, weapons narcotics recovered

Staff Reporter
May 15, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA    -    Police on Sunday launched a crackdown and arrested 20 criminals besides recovering weap­ons and narcotics. Police Spokesman Qaiser Awan said officials of different police stations raided and arrested Ahmed, Asger, Ali, Tahir, Sultan, Imran, Kamran, Khuram,khalid, Khaleel, Rafaqat, Ram­zan, Riaz, Razwan Khan, Tuqeer, Wasif , Majeed, Mehmood and others. Po­lice also recovered 3-kg hashish,1.2-kg of opium, 345 liters of liquor, nine pistols, four revolvers, 193 rounds, five Kalashnikovs and other items.

Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1684012733.jpg

