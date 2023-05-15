377,241 children to be immunized during week-long anti-polio drive

HYDERABAD -A week-long anti-polio drive will be started from Monday (May 15) in which 377,241 children up to the age of 5 years will be immunized in Hyderabad district. In order to achieve the set target all designated areas will be covered till May 21, 2023. Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has directed the concerned officers of the four talukas to improve their performance and play their full role in creating a polio-free society. He asked them to persuade the denial cases, ensure the teams should reach their respective areas and stop fake finger marking during the anti-polio campaign. He said that during the campaign, it should be ensured that all children up to the age of five years must be fully immunized against polio to make the campaign successful. During the anti-polio campaign, a target of 377,241 children up to 5 years of age has been fixed in the four talukas of the district for immunization. As many as 151 fixed teams, 60 transit, 958 lady health workers, 149 vaccinators, 1,565 mobile teams, 383 area in-charges and 104 UC MOs will perform their duties during the campaign.