Actions against miscreants involved in attacks, violence continues

LAHORE - The operations of police teams were continued to arrest the miscreants in­volved in attacks, vandal­ism, violence and arson on buildings of public and private institutions in Pun­jab. In this regard, the po­lice teams have arrested more than 3,186 miscre­ants from different districts across province. The police spokesperson said here on Sunday that more than 157 police officers and officials were injured in the violent actions of miscreants across Punjab, whereas, 95 vehi­cles of Punjab police were damaged and set on fire. According to the details, 27 vehicles of Lahore Police, 19 vehicles of Rawalpindi, 21 of Faisalabad, nine of Mian­wali, four vehicles of Multan police, five of Sialkot, three of Gujranwala, a vehicle in Attock, one vehicle of Toba Tek Singh, two vehicles of Jhang police and three ve­hicles of police constabulary were damaged and set on fire. Likewise, 13 privately owned vehicles were also damaged by the miscreants. Moreover, 22 government buildings including police stations and offices were also severely damaged. In­spector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that criminals involved in attacks on sensitive instal­lations, public and private properties, police teams, did not deserve any sympathy.