Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Attaullah Tarar says the Al-Qadir Trust case is the biggest scandal of corruption, as PTI Chairman Imran Khan created a fake trust to whiten his black money.

Addressing a media conference in Islamabad, he said Imran Khan and his wife were trustees of Al-Qadir Trust and both were accused of 60 billion rupees corruption.

Attaullah Tarar said Imran Khan caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.