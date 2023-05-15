Ambassador Haque advises Pakistani students to learn from China’s high-quality development

BEIJING - Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has advised Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities to focus on their studies and learn from Chi­na’s high-quality development and progress.

Speaking at ‘Students Forum’ held at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing on Sunday, the Am­bassador briefed the students about the significance of China-Pakistan bilateral relations and ongoing cooperation in diverse fields. He noted that education now forms an important ele­ment of bilateral agenda, and a growing number of Pakistani students were choosing Chinese universities for their studies in various disciplines. There were also strong linkages between ac­ademic institutions of both coun­tries including faculty exchanges and research programmes. Laud­ing their academic performance and achievements, the Ambassa­dor advised the students to focus on their studies and learn from Chinese high-quality develop­ment and progress.

He termed them as Ambassa­dors of Pakistan and requested their support for the positive projection of Pakistan through arranging and participating in various cultural activities.

Separately, in a tweet, the am­bassador said that it was refress­ing to interact with Pakistani students in China at Students Forum held at Pakistan Embas­sy, China. I was impressed with these young ambassadors and their suggestions to strengthen China-Pakistan ties and the de­velopment of Pakistan.

The students were also briefed about the consular services of­fered by the Pakistan Embassy and Consulates General in Chi­na and also about the recently launched first-of-its-kind Portal for Pakistani students and pro­fessionals in China (http://stu­dentsinchina.pk), which aimed to gather Pakistan students, scholars, and professionals on one platform for sharing of suc­cess stories and discussions on important academic issues. Lat­er the students actively partici­pated in the interactive session. They appreciated the Embassy’s outreach effort and termed the forum as an important opportu­nity for inclusiveness and inter­action between students coming from different universities.

The Forum was part of Em­bassy’s outreach with students and aimed to promoting inter­action and building community spirit amongst students. The event was attended by over 200 Pakistani students studying in different Chinese universities.