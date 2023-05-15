Monday, May 15, 2023
ANF seizes over 10m intoxicated pills in Karachi

ANF seizes over 10m intoxicated pills in Karachi
Web Desk
7:13 PM | May 15, 2023
Regional, Karachi

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday recovered more than 10 million intoxicated pills from a container in Karachi.

An ANF spokesperson said the force, on a tip-off, intercepted the container at the South Asia Pakistan Terminal and frisked all parts. He said more than 10 million intoxicated tablets were recovered from the container. The main suspect, a resident of Lyari, was arrested after an investigation.

The spokesperson further said a case has been registered against the arrested suspect under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway.

