ANF seizes over 10m intoxicated pills in Karachi

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday recovered more than 10 million intoxicated pills from a container in Karachi.

An ANF spokesperson said the force, on a tip-off, intercepted the container at the South Asia Pakistan Terminal and frisked all parts. He said more than 10 million intoxicated tablets were recovered from the container. The main suspect, a resident of Lyari, was arrested after an investigation.

The spokesperson further said a case has been registered against the arrested suspect under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway.