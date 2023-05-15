Monday, May 15, 2023
Anti-polio campaign begins in different parts of country

Anti-polio campaign begins in different parts of country
Web Desk
4:17 PM | May 15, 2023
National

A week-long anti-polio campaign began in various districts of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan on Monday.

In Punjab, over two million children under five years age will be vaccinated in twelve districts, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Layyah, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura.

In Sindh, about seven hundred thousand children will be administered anti-polio drops in Hyderabad and Larkana districts. 

In Balochistan, over 1.2 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio vaccine in eighteen districts.  

The government has postponed the anti-polio campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till next week.

Web Desk

National

