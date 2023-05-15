Anti-polio campaign begins in different parts of country

A week-long anti-polio campaign began in various districts of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan on Monday.

In Punjab, over two million children under five years age will be vaccinated in twelve districts, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Layyah, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura.

In Sindh, about seven hundred thousand children will be administered anti-polio drops in Hyderabad and Larkana districts.

In Balochistan, over 1.2 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio vaccine in eighteen districts.

The government has postponed the anti-polio campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till next week.