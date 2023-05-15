Army to try perpetrators, facilitators under its laws: COAS

The military's top brass on Monday expressed firm resolve that those involved in heinous crimes against the military installations and personal/ equipment would be brought to justice through trials under relevant laws of Pakistan including Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the decision was taken at Special Corps Commanders Conference (CCC), held at the GHQ, and presided over by COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir.

The ISPR stated, "Based on the irrefutable evidence collected so far, Armed Forces are well aware of the planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators of these attacks and attempts to create distortions in this regard are absolutely futile".

"The Forum resolved that restraint will no longer be exercised against perpetrators, spoilers and violators who attack military installations and setups under any circumstances," the ISPR added.

Forum was briefed that a well coordinated arson plan involving desecration of Shuhada pictures, monuments, burning down of historical buildings and vandalism of military installations was executed to malign the institution and provoke it towards giving an impulsive reaction, the military's media wing said.

The ISPR added that the forum condemned, in the strongest possible sense, these politically motivated and instigated incidents against military installations and public / private properties. "The Commanders also communicated the anguish and sentiments of the rank and file of the Army on these unfortunate and unacceptable incidents," the ISPR stated.

The military's spokesperson said the forum also showed concern over externally sponsored and internally facilitated, orchestrated propaganda warfare, unleashed against the Army leadership, meant to create fissures between Armed Forces and people of Pakistan, and within rank and file of the Armed Forces.

"The vicious propaganda of such inimical forces will be defeated with the support of people of Pakistan, who have always stood with the Armed Forces during all odds. Forum stressed the need of strict implementation of relevant laws to penalize the violators of the social media rules and regulations, the ISPR added.

On the other hand, the participants paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, who have laid their lives in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism. Forum acknowledged the successful Counter Terrorism and Intelligence Based Operations in the country by Security Forces, especially valiant response given by the troops in the Muslim Bagh attack, and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices made by the brave sons of the soil, the ISPR reported.

The forum was briefed in detail about the prevailing internal and external security environment. Forum took comprehensive stock of the Law and Order situation in the past few days that was created to achieve vested political interests.

Forum emphasized need of national consensus amongst all stakeholders to address ongoing political instability at priority so as to restore public confidence, reinvigorate economic activity and strengthen democratic process. The forum also resolved to support all such efforts to reach this much needed consensus.