‘Attack on Radio Pakistan a conspiracy’

APP
May 15, 2023
PESHAWAR    -    Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and former provincial minister, Wajid Ali Khan has said that attack on the offices of Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) was a deep-rooted conspiracy to deprive people of credible information, education and entertainment.

“The attack on both national institutions on May 10 is a great tragedy and should be thoroughly probed, and facilitators as well as masterminds, should also be exposed before masses,” he told APP on Sunday.

He said it was a serious security lapse, adding the miscreants first put on fire the Chaghi mountains model and fence on May 9 in the premises of Radio Pakistan and on May 10 burnt down the whole building of Radio Pakistan, including the office of Associated Press of Pakistan.

