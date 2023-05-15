Monday, May 15, 2023
BISE Bahawalpur reschedules exam’s date sheet

Our Staff Reporter
May 15, 2023
BAHAWALPUR    -    Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur has rescheduled and issued a new date sheet for holding examinations of Ninth Class. Earlier, examinations of Ninth Class were suspended for a few days due to the law and order situation caused by current political circumstances as the Education Department had directed to suspend academic activities at Edu­cational Institutions for May 11 and 12. 

According to the rescheduled date sheet for Ninth Class, examinations of remaining subjects/papers will start from 17th May 2023 and con­clude on 19th May 2023.

DRY, HOT WEATHER FORECAST FOR CITY

The local Met Office has forecast dry and hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 43 centigrade and the lowest minimum 27 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours. Dry and hot weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

Our Staff Reporter

