Burnt building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar opened for public

On the request of civil society, the burnt building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar has been opened for public from today.

The building will remain opened for teachers and students of universities and schools till Friday from 10 am to 4 pm, while general public and civil society can come to Radio Pakistan Peshawar from 4 pm to 6 pm.

The public will visit different sections of the Broadcasting House.

Radio Pakistan Peshawar has always played a positive role in protecting the ideological boundaries of the country.