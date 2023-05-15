Monday, May 15, 2023
Careem launches manual-booking rides to cater to critical movement including hospitals, airport, educational institutes
May 15, 2023
LAHORE - To continue serving customers in light of the suspension of mobile internet services across Pakistan, Careem introduces manual booking rides by launching three helplines for its customer base in Karachi. This manual booking option is aimed at catering to critical movement primarily for educational institutions, hospitals, healthcare institutions and airport rides. Customers based in Karachi can pre-book a ride 90 minutes in advance by sending a text message (SMS), or a message/voice note on Whatsapp containing their formal request (registered name and phone number on which Careem account is made alongwith the pickup and drop off location details on these numbers: +92-301-2442-739, +92-320-3581-584, +92-326-3703-258. The manual-booking rides are cash based only to ensure a smooth experience, since digital payments are also being hindered by the suspension of mobile internet services. This is a limited time service and will be operational only until the mobile internet service resumes.

theNation List - Headlines

