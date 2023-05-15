Central Park Football Club wins Central Park Inter Club Football Tournament

Central Park Football Club won Central Park Inter Club Football Tournament in Lahore. A total of four teams participated in the tournament played at the Central Park Football Ground.

The teams of Central Park Football Club and Urban Developers faced each other in the final played on Sunday. After a tough game, Central Park Football Club won the match by one goal to zero. The only goal of the match was scored by the captain of Central Park in the second half of the game.

A member Pakistan Football Federation Normalization Committee Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar graced the occasion with Mohammad Umair Qureshi, Sikandar Malik and Mohammad Kaleem and distributed the prizes among the players.

The winning trophy was received by Central Park captain Mohammad Zohaib while the runner-up trophy was taken by Mohammad Bilal.