China Exhibition, Trading Centre set up in Gwadar Port in record time

ISLAMABAD - The China Exhibition and Trading Centre has been completed in a record time of six months at Gwadar Port worth $12 million, Gwadar Pro reported quoting Ministry of Planning’s sources.

The development under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) aims to transform Gwadar into a major trade and economic hub, facilitating regional connectivity and enhancing Pakistan’s maritime trade.

Located strategically on the Arabian Sea, Gwadar serves as Pakistan’s premier deep-water port, offering a gateway to the Arabian Gulf, Middle East, and Central Asia. Gwadar holds immense significance as a key component of the CPEC and the broader Belt and Road Initiative.

The project was launched in November 2022 on the direction of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal for promoting business and related activities at Gwadar.

Following the direction of the Planning Minister, China Offshore Ports Handling Company (COPHCL) started construction of the project which has been completed.

The Planning Minister further directed to conduct the third International Expo Gwadar in the newly-established EXPO centre in June this year, coinciding with the ten-year celebrations of CPEC in July this year.

Gwadar’s potential as an energy and transport corridor, coupled with its strategic location, makes it a focal point for international investment and economic cooperation, driving economic growth and regional integration.