Monday, May 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China greets NA Speaker

China greets NA Speaker

50th anniversary of implementation of Constitution

INP
May 15, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD     -    Chairman Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, the national legislature, Zhao Leji congratulated Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the implementation of the Constitution of Pakistan.

According to Gwadar Pro, in his message, Zhao Leji said that in past 50 years, under the guidance of the constitution, the people of Pakistan had fought steadfastly to overcome difficulties and achieved remarkable achievements in the construction and economic and social development of the country, the effective protection of national sovereignty and national dignity.

He expressed the confidence that the Pakistani brothers would unite by strengthening their confidence and overcome the challenges on the way forward and start a new bright future for the country and the nation.

Mother's Day being commemorated globally

Zhao Leji emphasised that as partners of the four seasons strategic cooperation, China and Pakistan always trust and support each other and promote the unique “iron” friendship.

The National People’s Congress of China is ready to strengthen friendly exchanges with the National Assembly of Pakistan and perform new services to increase friendship and promote mutual cooperation between the two countries and the two peoples, he added.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1684012733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023