Monday, May 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China’s logistics market scale ranks first in world for 7 consecutive years

China’s logistics market scale ranks first in world for 7 consecutive years
Agencies
May 15, 2023
Business

BEIJING - China’s logistics market had ranked first in the world in terms of scale for seven consecutive years as of 2022, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing. Last year, China’s total social logistics rose 3.4 percent year on year to 347.6 trillion yuan (about 50 trillion US dollars), data from the federation showed. Total revenue of the logistics industry in 2022 came in at 12.7 trillion yuan, up 4.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data.

China sees significant expansion in new taxpayers in April

China has witnessed a spike in the number of new taxpaying market entities in April as the country’s economy continues to recover. A total of 1.48 million new market entities handling tax-related business were registered last month, an increase of 28.8 percent from the same period last year, data from the State Taxation Administration showed. Newly registered companies numbered 710,000, representing a rise of 25.6 percent year on year. The number of new individual businesses stood at 759,000 in the reporting period, up 33.6 percent from a year ago. New market entities handling tax-related business owned by foreign investors totaled 6,000 in April, surging 87.9 percent year on year, while the number of new market entities privately owned went up 28.7 percent to over 1.46 million. In particular, the number of new market entities from the transportation sector, leasing and business services, and accommodation and catering industries registered rapid growth last month, the administration said.

Mother's Day being commemorated globally

 

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1684012733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023