China’s logistics market scale ranks first in world for 7 consecutive years

BEIJING - China’s logistics market had ranked first in the world in terms of scale for seven consecutive years as of 2022, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing. Last year, China’s total social logistics rose 3.4 percent year on year to 347.6 trillion yuan (about 50 trillion US dollars), data from the federation showed. Total revenue of the logistics industry in 2022 came in at 12.7 trillion yuan, up 4.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data.

China sees significant expansion in new taxpayers in April

China has witnessed a spike in the number of new taxpaying market entities in April as the country’s economy continues to recover. A total of 1.48 million new market entities handling tax-related business were registered last month, an increase of 28.8 percent from the same period last year, data from the State Taxation Administration showed. Newly registered companies numbered 710,000, representing a rise of 25.6 percent year on year. The number of new individual businesses stood at 759,000 in the reporting period, up 33.6 percent from a year ago. New market entities handling tax-related business owned by foreign investors totaled 6,000 in April, surging 87.9 percent year on year, while the number of new market entities privately owned went up 28.7 percent to over 1.46 million. In particular, the number of new market entities from the transportation sector, leasing and business services, and accommodation and catering industries registered rapid growth last month, the administration said.