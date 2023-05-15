Chohan detained while Sheikh Rashid evades arrest

The Punjab police have arrested the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan outside a private hotel near Liaqat Bagh on Monday.

Mr Chohan was taken into custody by the police on charges of inciting violence and creating chaos during the recent protests.

Meanwhile, the police also conducted a raid on Lal Haveli, the residence of the former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, but failed to arrest him.

Reacting to the raid, Sheikh Rashid said that he and his nephew were being targeted by the government and that they were not involved in any vandalism or violence.