Climate change could result in 2.5 million deaths, warns Sharmila Faruqi

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Faruqi warned on Monday that climate change could cause an additional 2.5 million deaths. The statement came during the Sindh Assembly session, where she discussed the adjournment motion on climate change.

Ms Faruqi highlighted that climate change has already caused damage to many countries, including Pakistan. She emphasised that the country needs to be prepared to face the consequences of the changing climate and take proactive measures to mitigate the risks.

Ms Faruqi also called for immediate action on RBOD-2, a program aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change.

The RBOD-2 (Rainwater Basin and Off-Farm Development Project) is a large-scale program that aims to improve the livelihoods of farmers and communities in the Sindh province. The program involves several measures such as promoting sustainable farming practices, improving water management, and enhancing soil fertility.

Moreover, Faruqi suggested that house-to-house counseling could be an effective way to raise awareness about climate change and its impact on the environment and human health.

She added that educating people about sustainable living practices could help reduce the carbon footprint and mitigate the effects of climate change.