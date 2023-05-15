Climber Naila Kiani successfully hoists Pakistani flag at Mount Everest

Naila Kiani, Pakistan's esteemed climber, has achieved a remarkable feat by successfully summiting Mount Everest, the world's highest peak towering at 8,849 meters above sea level.

Supported by the BARD Foundation, which has consistently shown unwavering support, Kiani has added another prestigious accomplishment to her list after recently conquering Annapurna I, the 10th-highest mountain globally, standing at 8,091 meters. Reflecting on her triumph, Kiani expressed her sentiments, stating, "There is no greater feeling than standing atop a mountain, holding the flag of my country (the Pakistani Flag), and instilling pride in the entire nation."

Sharing her experience, Kiani expressed immense joy at realizing a long-awaited milestone that had been on her bucket list for quite some time. She extended her gratitude to the BARD Foundation for their generous support, which allowed her to transform her dreams into reality without financial constraints.

Having already conquered K2 on her first attempt, as well as scaling Gasherbrum-I and Gasherbrum-II, Kiani has now achieved yet another remarkable milestone by summiting Mount Everest. This achievement makes her the second Pakistani female mountaineer to reach this historic summit. Undeterred by her accomplishments, Kiani's journey continues, as she aspires to conquer more of the world's 8000-meter peaks in the future.

"Naila's boundless enthusiasm has always been an inspiration to us. She stands as a shining example and serves as a guiding light for all women who diligently pursue their dreams," commented Mehreen Dawood, Managing Director of the BARD Foundation. "Each of her achievements fills us with profound pride and joy. As she continues to scale new horizons, she can count on our unwavering support every step of the way."

The BARD Foundation, led by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood, has played a pivotal role in promoting talent and providing opportunities for successful careers. With the belief in transforming lives by nurturing capable individuals into champions in their respective fields, the Foundation focuses on developing strong and confident individuals with an emphasis on skill enhancement and construction. It offers support to anyone with an adventurous spirit, inviting them to become part of their transformative journey.