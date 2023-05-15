Monday, May 15, 2023
CoD foundation of tolerance in politics: PPP

Our Staff Reporter
May 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed has said that the Charter of Democracy (CoD) is the foundation of democracy and mutual tolerance. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed laid the foundation of supremacy of the constitution 17 years ago by signing the CoD. Rana Farooq said that PPP Co-Chairman former president Asif Ali Zardari strengthened the CoD by surrendering his powers before parliament. He added that all-out efforts would be made for the supremacy of parliament and the constitution, and the PPP was ready to sacrifice any thing for supremacy of parliament.

