Commissioner Karachi Denies Census Discrepancies, highlights Administration's Accuracy Efforts

In response to recent reports casting doubt on the accuracy and efficiency of the census process, the spokesperson of the Commissioner Karachi has issued a rebuttal, categorically denying the claims.

The spokesperson emphasized that the allegations, which suggested counting discrepancies and lethargy in the census, were unfounded, particularly in relation to the Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and enumerators in Karachi Division.

Contrary to the erroneous report, the spokesperson highlighted the exceptional dedication and commitment displayed by Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Mukhtiarkars, who worked tirelessly day and night, even during holidays such as Eid, alongside enumerators to ensure a comprehensive count of every family, household, and building. The Karachi Administration promptly addressed and resolved various issues faced by the census teams through consensus and swift actions.

To tackle the shortage of enumerators, the administration deployed polio teams across all districts. Additionally, with the cooperation of security forces, measures were taken to enhance the safety of enumerators, enabling them to access tall buildings, posh areas, and Katachi Abadies, where some resistance was encountered.

Recognizing the importance of adequate support, the Karachi Administration provided daily wages, transport expenses, and additional training on digital devices to enumerators in a timely manner. Furthermore, under the guidance of Commissioner Karachi, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners proactively engaged with community leaders, influencers, and political figures, ensuring a thorough and meticulous enumeration process that reached every single house and building in the division.

In the wake of collaboration between District Administration and Cantt Officers, the communication was improved to ensure complete enumeration in Cantt areas. As a result of these collective efforts, the population of Karachi has surged to approximately 18,800,000 as of today, marking a significant 17.3% increase compared to the 2017 figure of 16,024,894.

It is worth noting that the census exercise is still ongoing until May 15, 2023, with officers from the Karachi Administration, as well as enumerators from the Health, Education, and Police Departments, diligently visiting remaining areas to ensure an accurate count.

The spokesperson expressed appreciation for the role of the media while urging them to rectify any inaccuracies and provide more reliable information to readers. The Karachi Administration remains committed to upholding the integrity of the census process and ensuring an accurate reflection of the city's population.