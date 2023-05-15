Monday, May 15, 2023
Corrupt should be treated as terrorist, says Mushtaq Ahmed

Web Desk
7:04 PM | May 15, 2023
National

Jamaat-e-islami senator Mushtaq Ahmed said on Monday there was corruption of biblical proportions in the country and it was a huge challenge for the country.

He said the NICs and passports of corrupt people should be confiscated and they be treated as terrorists adding the accountability process should be expanded to judges and generals because till now they were above the process of accountability.

He said only the opposition was targeted as the National Accountability Bureau was not powerful enough to hold the government officials accountable.

