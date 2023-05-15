Damages of Rs250 million following violent protests: report

Days after the protests that started after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad police issued a report regarding the details of losses.

As per the report, damages of Rs250 million have occurred following the destruction of various important properties.

It was added the protestors armed themselves with petrol bombs on Kashmir Highway and Express Highway while destroying 12 vehicles and 34 motorcycles and 82 police officials were injured as a result of violence.

The miscreants, report mentioned, not only burnt down the DPO Industrial Area’s office but also opened fire at Ramma, Tarnol and Sangjani police stations during days of unrest.

it was mentioned that one 12-bore rifle, 42 anti-riot kits, and three wireless sets were snatched by miscreants with the police arresting 564 suspects so far. Of these people, 552 were nominated in the FIRs and 12 under MPOs.

Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan stated that the police stepped up the process of identifying those involved in the riots, with the help of CCTV footage and videos.