Monday, May 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Damages of Rs250 million following violent protests: report

Damages of Rs250 million following violent protests: report
Web Desk
9:16 PM | May 15, 2023
National

Days after the protests that started after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad police issued a report regarding the details of losses.

As per the report, damages of Rs250 million have occurred following the destruction of various important properties.

It was added the protestors armed themselves with petrol bombs on Kashmir Highway and Express Highway while destroying 12 vehicles and 34 motorcycles and 82 police officials were injured as a result of violence.

The miscreants, report mentioned, not only burnt down the DPO Industrial Area’s office but also opened fire at Ramma, Tarnol and Sangjani police stations during days of unrest.

it was mentioned that one 12-bore rifle, 42 anti-riot kits, and three wireless sets were snatched by miscreants with the police arresting 564 suspects so far. Of these people, 552 were nominated in the FIRs and 12 under MPOs.

Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan stated that the police stepped up the process of identifying those involved in the riots, with the help of CCTV footage and videos.  

Erdogan says 'well ahead' in election race as Türkiye awaits final results

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1684115981.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023