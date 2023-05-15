Dedication, hard work vital for Pakistan players to regain squash glory: Jahangir

LAHORE-Renowned squash icon Jahangir Khan has underscored the crucial elements of dedication, passion, practice, and hard work as essential ingredients for Pakistani players to regain Pakistan’s lost squash glory.

Jahangir said this while expressing his gratitude to XtremeLabs for sponsoring the recently concluded Men’s PSA Satellite Series, which has significantly contributed to the improvement of Pakistani players’ international rankings. He stated, “The purpose of hosting the PSA Satellite events was to provide our players with a platform to enhance their international rankings and excel in international competitions abroad. This is the path that can lead them to reclaim lost squash glory.

“Corporate sector plays a vital role in supporting various sports, especially those where Pakistani players have the potential to bring international recognition to their country,” Jahangir continued, highlighting the importance of sponsors like XtremeLabs.

“XtremeLabs is one of those generous sponsors that are backing squash and assisting us in organizing top-level tournaments in Pakistan. In return, it is the responsibility of Pakistani players to dedicate themselves to hard work and practice that can help them win international medals for Pakistan,” he added. The squash legend expressed his confidence in the abundant talent present in Pakistan, stating, “Our country is brimming with exceptionally talented players across all sports. What we urgently need is to provide them with modern facilities and consistent participation in national and international events. This will enhance their skills, boost their rankings, and enable them to excel against the best in the field, ultimately bringing international glory to Pakistan.”