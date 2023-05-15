Despite govt request, PDM adamant to hold sit-in in front of SC today

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Democratic Move­ment (PDM), a multi-party coalition that includes the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has refused to relocate their planned protest sit-in outside the Supreme Court in Is­lamabad despite the government's request to shift the protest venue outside the Red Zone to D-Chowk due to security concerns.

PDM chief Maulana Fazl ur Reh­man a day earlier had called for a sit-in outside the Supreme Court building in Islamabad against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for “facili­tating” and giving “VIP protocol” to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, following a meeting of PDM parties’ heads, also attended by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from London via video link.

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah and Finance Minister Ish­aq Dar earlier called on Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and urged him not to stage the sit-in outside the top court to prevent further tension in the country.

“The government wants the PDM to hold the protest at the D-Chowk,” Dar said, adding that law and order situation was already created a few days ago. He made the remarks while referring to the countrywide vio­lent protests that were triggered by Imran Khan’s arrest from the Islam­abad High Court (IHC) on May 9. The Rangers personnel had taken the PTI chairman into custody — acting on National Accountability Bureau war­rant — in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Heightened security is certain in and around the apex court premises.

Traffic restrictions, includ­ing road closures and diver­sions are likely in the vicinity, at entry points of Islamabad city, and sensitive areas like the Red Zone. Additional mea­sures, such as vehicular and pedestrian checks, are possi­ble. Demonstrators may gath­er at alternative venues if forc­ibly dispersed by police or affected by security restric­tions. Significant violence may prompt the recurrence of mo­bile internet restrictions, use of force like tear gas and water cannons by the police, as well as closure of local business­es. Setting aside their request, Fazl ur Rehman, however, said that convoys from all over the country have left for Islam­abad: “We have announced [about sit-in] and now the de­cision will be made in people’s court tomorrow [Monday].” He assured the ministers that the protest will remain peace­ful. The PDM chairman said that the nation will take to the streets tomorrow. A day earli­er, inviting workers of all po­litical parties to join the pro­test, the PDM chief had said that the sit-in in Islamabad outside the SC will continue until the Chief Justice of Pa­kistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandi­al resigns. “Our sit-in will be peaceful as we have planned to stage protest against the discriminatory decision Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial in the cases filed against PTI chief Imran Khan,” Fazl asserted. Later to media, Interior Minister Rana Sanaul­lah, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that they have talk­ed to the PDM chief and ap­prised him of the security is­sues in Red Zone. According to Ishaq Dar, the government has ensured security measures to avoid any untoward situation and participants of the protest sit-in remain peaceful today.