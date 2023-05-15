Despite govt request, PDM adamant to hold sit-in in front of SC today

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a multi-party coalition that includes the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has refused to relocate their planned protest sit-in outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad despite the government's request to shift the protest venue outside the Red Zone to D-Chowk due to security concerns.
PDM chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman a day earlier had called for a sit-in outside the Supreme Court building in Islamabad against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for “facilitating” and giving “VIP protocol” to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, following a meeting of PDM parties’ heads, also attended by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from London via video link.
Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar earlier called on Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and urged him not to stage the sit-in outside the top court to prevent further tension in the country.
“The government wants the PDM to hold the protest at the D-Chowk,” Dar said, adding that law and order situation was already created a few days ago. He made the remarks while referring to the countrywide violent protests that were triggered by Imran Khan’s arrest from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9. The Rangers personnel had taken the PTI chairman into custody — acting on National Accountability Bureau warrant — in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
Heightened security is certain in and around the apex court premises.
Traffic restrictions, including road closures and diversions are likely in the vicinity, at entry points of Islamabad city, and sensitive areas like the Red Zone. Additional measures, such as vehicular and pedestrian checks, are possible. Demonstrators may gather at alternative venues if forcibly dispersed by police or affected by security restrictions. Significant violence may prompt the recurrence of mobile internet restrictions, use of force like tear gas and water cannons by the police, as well as closure of local businesses. Setting aside their request, Fazl ur Rehman, however, said that convoys from all over the country have left for Islamabad: “We have announced [about sit-in] and now the decision will be made in people’s court tomorrow [Monday].” He assured the ministers that the protest will remain peaceful. The PDM chairman said that the nation will take to the streets tomorrow. A day earlier, inviting workers of all political parties to join the protest, the PDM chief had said that the sit-in in Islamabad outside the SC will continue until the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial resigns. “Our sit-in will be peaceful as we have planned to stage protest against the discriminatory decision Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial in the cases filed against PTI chief Imran Khan,” Fazl asserted. Later to media, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that they have talked to the PDM chief and apprised him of the security issues in Red Zone. According to Ishaq Dar, the government has ensured security measures to avoid any untoward situation and participants of the protest sit-in remain peaceful today.