District administration bans sale, purchase of CDA’s acquired land on stamp papers

ISLAMABAD-The district administration of the capital city being the regulator of stamp vendors has put a ban over the sale and purchase of the acquired land of the Capital Development Authority through stamp papers to stop surging rehabilitation claims.

The Capital Development Authority, to stop the illegal sale and purchase of its acquired area on stamp papers, had requested the district administration to put a ban over the practice by securing their authorized stamp vendors.

The additional deputy commissioner revenue Islamabad has issued a warning letter to all the stamp vendors to immediately stop the practice otherwise, if found, the licenses will be cancelled in addition to the legal action against them.

The civic authority had acquired thousands of kanals of land from time to time in different revenue estates of the capital city for developing residential sectors and other purposes, however, it could not give complete compensation in most of the areas and also lacked absolute possession of its acquired land.

Meanwhile, once the acquisition of a certain area is announced by the government, the mutations are halted and nobody can sell or purchase the land except to the authorized department.

However, since the last many years, the local landlords are used to selling their land through stamp papers by giving them on ground possession and huge illegal settlements have emerged across the city -- creating third party rights against the CDA.

In the present era, after the completion of Margalla Avenue, the adjoining under-developed sectors are under constant threat of adverse possession, where CDA had acquired the land years back but it has yet to start the development work. Recently, the civic authority had also launched a genetic operation in Sector C-16, C-15, C-14 and C-13 to remove illegal built up properties but the situation in sector D-13, E-13 and F-13 is worse where hundreds of kanals of land is occupied by the private individuals and raised lavish villas over there without having proper documentation and same happened due to the sale and purchase of land on stamp papers.

The civic authority after remaining silent over the issue recently wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to stop the aforementioned practice and force stamp vendors in this regard.

In a letter written by the Director Land CDA Sidra Anwar, the deputy commissioner was asked that it has been brought into the notice of authority that the sale purchase on Stamp Papers of the acquired land of CDA in different villages/ rural areas including Malpur, Alipur, Sanyari, Mera Beri, Pind Sangrial, Bhaiker Fatch Bakhsh, Dharek Mohri, Mera Jaffer, Sang Jani has been started, which is totally illegal.

She stated further that the sale and purchase of CDA’s acquired land on stamp papers is illegal and banned but these illegal encroachers claimed benefits of land and BUPs, which they purchased on stamp papers from the CDA.

The letter requested that strict action against stamp vendors must be taken, who are involved in such kinds of activities and they should, “discourage” illegal sale and purchase of CDA acquired land.