Erdogan takes early lead in Turkey elections

INSTANBUL - Preliminary results from Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday showed Tayyip Erdogan ahead with 59.47 per cent compared to opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu with 34.79pc, though pollsters expected the gap to narrow in the tight contest.
HaberTurk and other Turkish broadcasters said the results, given less than two hours after polling stations closed, were based on 9.1pc of the ballot boxes counted. The head of Turkey’s High Election Board earlier lifted a publication ban and said to wait until it announces official tentative results later.Pre-election polls had given the edge to Kilicdaroglu, who pledges to roll back much of Erdogan’s two-decade legacy.
Turks voted in a pivotal election today, poised either to unseat President Tayyip Erdogan and halt his government’s increasingly authoritarian path or usher in a third decade of his rule. The vote will decide not only who leads Turkiye, a NATO-member country of 85 million, but also how it is governed, where its economy is headed amid a deep cost of living crisis, and the shape of its foreign policy.
Opinion polls have given Erdogan’s main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who heads a six-party alliance, a slight lead, with two polls on Friday showing him above the 50pc threshold needed to win outright. If neither of them wins more than 50pc of the vote on Sunday, a runoff will be held on May 28. Polling stations in the election, which is also for a new parliament, close at 5pm (1400 GMT). Turkish law bans the reporting of any results until 9pm by late on Sunday there could be a good indication of whether there will be a runoff.
“I see these elections as a choice between democracy and dictatorship,” said Ahmet Kalkan, 64, as he voted in Istanbul for Kilicdaroglu, echoing critics who fear Erdogan will govern ever more autocratically if he wins. “I chose democracy and I hope that my country chooses democracy,” said Kalkan, a retired health sector worker. Erdogan, 69 and a veteran of a dozen election victories, says he respects democracy and denies being a dictator.
Illustrating how the president still commands support, Mehmet Akif Kahraman, also voting in Istanbul, said Erdogan still represented the future even after two decades in power. “God willing, Turkiye will be a world leader,” he said.
Voters elsewhere in the country also expressed views for and against Erdogan, a polarising figure hoping to extend his tenure as the longest-serving ruler since modern Turkiye was established 100 years ago. The election takes place three months after earthquakes in southeast Turkiye killed more than 50,000 people. Many in the affected provinces have expressed anger over the slow initial government response but there is little evidence that the issue has changed how people will vote.