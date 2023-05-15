Erdogan takes early lead in Turkey elections

INSTANBUL - Preliminary results from Tur­key’s presidential election on Sunday showed Tayyip Erdo­gan ahead with 59.47 per cent compared to opposition ri­val Kemal Kilicdaroglu with 34.79pc, though pollsters ex­pected the gap to narrow in the tight contest.

HaberTurk and other Turkish broadcasters said the results, given less than two hours af­ter polling stations closed, were based on 9.1pc of the ballot boxes counted. The head of Tur­key’s High Election Board earli­er lifted a publication ban and said to wait until it announc­es official tentative results lat­er.Pre-election polls had given the edge to Kilicdaroglu, who pledges to roll back much of Er­dogan’s two-decade legacy.

Turks voted in a pivotal elec­tion today, poised either to un­seat President Tayyip Erdogan and halt his government’s in­creasingly authoritarian path or usher in a third decade of his rule. The vote will decide not only who leads Turkiye, a NATO-member country of 85 million, but also how it is gov­erned, where its economy is headed amid a deep cost of liv­ing crisis, and the shape of its foreign policy.

Opinion polls have given Er­dogan’s main challenger, Ke­mal Kilicdaroglu, who heads a six-party alliance, a slight lead, with two polls on Friday show­ing him above the 50pc thresh­old needed to win outright. If neither of them wins more than 50pc of the vote on Sun­day, a runoff will be held on May 28. Polling stations in the election, which is also for a new parliament, close at 5pm (1400 GMT). Turkish law bans the re­porting of any results until 9pm by late on Sunday there could be a good indication of wheth­er there will be a runoff.

“I see these elections as a choice between democracy and dictatorship,” said Ahmet Kalkan, 64, as he voted in Is­tanbul for Kilicdaroglu, echoing critics who fear Erdogan will govern ever more autocratical­ly if he wins. “I chose democ­racy and I hope that my coun­try chooses democracy,” said Kalkan, a retired health sector worker. Erdogan, 69 and a vet­eran of a dozen election victo­ries, says he respects democra­cy and denies being a dictator.

Illustrating how the presi­dent still commands support, Mehmet Akif Kahraman, also voting in Istanbul, said Erdo­gan still represented the future even after two decades in pow­er. “God willing, Turkiye will be a world leader,” he said.

Voters elsewhere in the coun­try also expressed views for and against Erdogan, a polarising fig­ure hoping to extend his ten­ure as the longest-serving ruler since modern Turkiye was estab­lished 100 years ago. The elec­tion takes place three months after earthquakes in southeast Turkiye killed more than 50,000 people. Many in the affected provinces have expressed anger over the slow initial government response but there is little evi­dence that the issue has changed how people will vote.