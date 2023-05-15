Ethiopia, Pak sign accord for science & tech cooperation

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Islamic Republic of Pakistan have signed an agreement to boost cooperation in fields of science and technology by strengthening institutional linkages between the two countries.

Ethiopia’s State Minister of Innovation and Technology Foziya Amin and Zainul Abedin, Scientific Advisor of the Ministry of Science and Technology of Pakistan signed the agreement in presence of Minister of State of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Ambassador Mesganu Arega, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula and other senior officials from both the countries.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be instrumental in creating an eco system which will eventually increase productivity of both the countries through transfer of knowledge in different fields of science, technology, health, textile, pharmaceutical and others.

During the signing ceremony, Foziya Amin noted that the MoU laid the foundation for cooperation among science and technology departments and research institutions of the two countries.

The state minister said the two ministries were responsible for preparing a joint implementation plan for the agreement within a short period of time.

Zainul Abedin, Scientific Advisor of the Ministry of Science and Technology, described the agreement as a new field of partnership between the two countries.

He also reaffirmed his Government’s commitment to implement the signed document and readiness to support Ethiopia in technology transfer and knowledge sharing, such as in the pharmaceutical, textile, and chemical industries.