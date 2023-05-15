Monday, May 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Excise police foil bid to smuggle 30kg heroin

APP
May 15, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar     -    The Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics and recovered 30 kilograms of heroin from a truck.

According to official sources, Excise Mardan Region police, on a tip-off, foiled the smuggling of high-quality heroin worth millions of rupees and recovered it from a truck near the Azakhel area of Nowshera district.

Syed Naveed Jamal, Provincial In-charge of the Excise Intelligence Bureau, received information from confidential sources that a large amount of heroin was being smuggled in a truck without a number plate on Azakhel GT Road.

After forming an action plan with Excise and Taxation Officer (Narcotics Control), SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Region Muhammad Riaz, Inspector Ajmal Khan and Sub-Inspector Additional Incharge Nasir Ameer, he directed Malik Niaz Ali Assistant Sub-Inspector along with other officers to conduct a raid.

Mother's Day being commemorated globally

The team successfully recovered 30kg of high-quality heroin from the vehicle and arrested the driver. A case has been registered in Police Station Excise, Mardan Region while further investigation was underway.

Secretary Excise Ehsanullah, Director General Excise Akmal Khan Khattak and Director Narcotics Control Aftabuddin have lauded the team for thwarting the drug smuggling attempt.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1684012733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023