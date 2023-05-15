Monday, May 15, 2023
FIA offloads four passengers at Karachi airport over fake documents

12:26 PM | May 15, 2023
The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) immigration has offloaded four passengers at Jinnah International Airport Karachi for carrying fake travel documents.

According to the details, the four passengers identified as Walid Ashfaq, Aamir Sahil, Mubashir Hassan, and Fahad Rasool was trying to travel to Cyprus via flight no PC-132, upon doubts, all four were asked to show their documents by the vigilance team.

The FIA claimed that the verification of the study and examination letters presented by the suspects turned out to be fake as the documents were rejected by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

The suspects obtained the fake documents from an agent for a fee of Rs1 million.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspects have been shifted to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further action.

