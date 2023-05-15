Five Mepco officers suspended over violation of safety SOP

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) administration has suspend­ed five officers over violations of SOP and safety measures during perform­ing duties in the maintenance and repairing work on Sunday. According to Mepco official sources, the Vehicle Cleaner of Mepco Regional Store Dera Ghazi Khan Division has died while working on the main lines of the 11KV Shero Feeder at Basti Inayatwala.

The deceased employee had no proper permission or practical train­ing of working on the main supply lines. Taking action on the incident, the Mepco administration has at­tached Superintending Engineer DG Khan Circle Mian Husnain Shakeel with Mepco Headquarters while XEN Kot Chatta Division Engineer Abdul Kareem, SDO Engineer Saqib Nawaz Khan, Line Superintendant Tufail Ahmed and Lineman Second Nadeem Ejaz were suspended over violations of SOP and safety measures. The Mep­co administration has also directed the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) department to ensure the im­plementation of safety SOP and con­duct visits to the field on a daily basis.

MEPCO NABS 46 ELECTRICITY PILFERERS

Multan Electric Power Company claimed to nab 46 electricity pilferers during a special campaign on Sunday. The pilferers managed to pilfer 44,000 units. Mepco imposed a fine of Rs1.2 million on these thieves. Apart from this, cases were registered against 45 pilfer­ers. According to Director Commercial Mepco Asad Hamad, the raids were con­ducted in DG Khan, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh and some other areas.

SALE OF UNHYGIENIC BEVERAGES GOES UNCHECKED

Sale of unhygienic beverages in­creased as the temperature starts increasing in the city and its suburbs posing risks of various health hazards among the people especially the chil­dren while the concerned authorities playing role of a silent spectator.

The business of such sub-standard drinks flourishing in the city as most of the people started the business to filling empty bottles by using dif­ferent colors and sugar in water. The vendors were also selling these beverages which were filled in re­used bottles that were not cleaned properly. Most of the vendors were targeting the roads, schools, bus and wagons stands where they were of­fering unhygienic beverages at very low prices. It was observed that the majority of the vendors do not apply safety standards while washing their utensils in which they serve juices to customers. Talking to APP on Sunday, Child Specialist Dr Mazhar Ali Shah said that the sub-standard drinks and edibles could cause typhoid, hepati­tis, diarrhea and different infections in children. He urged parents to avoid giving their kids such low quality beverages in order to prevent diseas­es and must bind them to consumer only home-made juices and edibles. He said that ratio of such diseases increased in children every summer season due to consumption of unhy­gienic food items and drinks.

On the other hand, different people also demanded of the government to make a comprehensive plan to control sale of such beverages and food items.