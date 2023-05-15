Monday, May 15, 2023
GCU approves establishment of Syed Babar Ali Department of Education

Our Staff Reporter
May 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   The Government College University Lahore’s board of studies has ap­proved the establishment of the Syed Babar Ali Department of Education. This prestigious institution will offer a range of undergraduate and post­graduate programs, including B.Ed. Hons, MPhil in Education, and B.Ed. in Special Education, said a press release issued here on Sunday. The Board of Studies meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi conducted thorough deliberations and unanimously agreed to name the Department after Syed Babar Ali. Syed Babar Ali, an esteemed alumnus, renowned educationist, and philan­thropist, has made significant contri­butions to the education, health, and social welfare sectors. The Board of Studies meeting was attended by ex­ternal and internal subject experts including Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, the Acting Vice Chancellor and Dean Faculty of Education of Allama Iqbal Open University; Dr. Sumbal Tahir from the Department of Education of Virtual University; Prof. Dr. Tariq Mahmood Ch of University of the Punjab; and Prof. Dr. Sajjad Khan, Rubina Murtaza and Dr. Shaukat Ali from GCU Lahore. Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi emphasized the decision’s objective of enhancing the quality of education in Pakistan through in­novative teaching methods and re­search in the field. He expressed his confidence that the establishment of the Syed Babar Ali Department of Education would mark the beginning of a new era in teacher education. Our institution is dedicated to providing students with exceptional educa­tion and training, equipping them for successful careers in the education sector. The department’s degree pro­grams would offer students a com­prehensive education in teaching and learning theories, complemented by practical experiences in real-world educational settings.

Our Staff Reporter

