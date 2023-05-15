Monday, May 15, 2023
GDA MNA’s house looted in Shikarpur

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 15, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SHIKARPUR-Unknown armed persons looted the house of a Grand Democratic Alliance parliamentarian in Shikarpur on Sunday. Reportedly, some unidentified armed robbers broke into the bungalow of GDA MNA Ghous Bux Khan Mahar in Madiji Town, Shikarpur. They made the watchman of the house hostage and looted valuables from the MNA’s residence and made off.  Police said that the dacoits also beat up the watchman for putting up resistance. 

The robbers looted solar panels, water motor, batteries, UPS and other valuables from the Mehr house, police added. 

Watchman told the police officials that as many as 10 armed men barged into the house, subjected him to torture and made him hostage. After that the robbers looted valuables and fled.

