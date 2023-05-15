Monday, May 15, 2023
German Consulate hosts reception for Special Olympics Pakistan contingent

STAFF REPORT
May 15, 2023
LAHORE - The grand ceremony in honor of the Special Olympics Pakistan contingent participating in the Special Olympics World Games, Berlin, 2023 was held at the German Consulate General Karachi. Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Sohail Rajput, German Consul Generals Dr. Rüdiger Lotz, Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani, Sarwat Gilani, Yasmin Haider, diplomats and other dignitaries attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Consul General Rüdiger Lotz said: “Germany will host the Special Olympics World Games for the first time, it will be grand and memorable. I hope participating players from Pakistan will perform well and bring medals in the mega sports event.” Dr. Sohail Rajput said: “The Sindh government will continue to support these special athletes to help them win laurels for the country.” Ronak Lakhani said: “The purpose of participating in the Games is to prove that the special children of Pakistan are no less than any other in the world.We are thankful to CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for providing full support and help to Special Olympics Pakistan.” Pakistan’s 138-member squad will leave for Germany on June 12 and participate in 11 sports. The Special Olympics World Games will be played from June 17-25 in Berlin.

STAFF REPORT

