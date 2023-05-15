Global recognition award 2023 for gymnast Faisal Fayyaz

LAHORE - Gymnast Faisal Fayyaz has been honored with the Innovative Luminary Award for his remarkable achievements in Gymnastics, Computer Science, Information Technology, Project Management, Quality Management, and Physical Education & Sports Sciences. He has also been selected as an International Judge of Embedded Systems/Computer Science for prominent science events such as the International Science and Engineering Fair 2023 in Dallas, Texas, USA, and the Genius Olympiad in New York, USA. Furthermore, he received the Asia Star Rating Award 2023 from Educacio World & EdIndia at the Asian Education Summit 2023. Faisal played a pivotal role in organizing the 1st International Virtual SDG Conference 2023 in collaboration with various organizations. He was also invited as a keynote speaker at the international digital computer science conference and the 7th Workshop on Modern Management, Digitalization, Sustainability & Social Science held at Ostfalia University of Applied Sciences in Suderburg, Germany.