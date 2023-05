The PDM government has decided to file a reference against Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and adopted a motion to form a special committee for the purpose.

The motion, tabled by Shazia Sobia Soomro, was approved by the house on Monday.

Mohsin Shahnawaz, Khurshid Junejo, Salahuddin Ayubi, Shahnaz Baloch, Salahuddin are the members of the parliamentary committee.

The committee will also consider to file references on the misconduct of other judges also.