ISLAMABAD - Denying local media reports that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was seeking fresh financing, Fund’s Resident Representative in Pakistan said on Sunday that country’s exter­nal financing requirements had not national money lender over bail­out funds. “There is no truth to reports that the IMF is asking Pa­kistan to raise $8 billion in fresh fi­nancing,” Esther Pérez Ruiz said in a text message sent to Reuters on Sunday. The clarification comes af­ter a report in media on Saturday quoted sources as saying that the IMF had raised the demand for ad­ditional financing from an earli­er unmet condition of $6 billion to $8 billion aimed at ensuring debt repayments coming up for the May-December 2023 period.

On Sunday, Pérez Ruiz said that external funding requirements had not changed throughout the discussions, under a review that would unlock $1.1 billion in fi­nancing for the cash-strapped South Asian nation as part of a $6.5 billion IMF package.

A staff-level agreement on the review has been delayed since November, with nearly 100 days passed since the last staff level mission to Pakistan — the longest such delay since at least 2008. On Thursday, the Fund reiterated that obtaining commitments on exter­nal financing from friendly coun­tries would be essential before the IMF approves the release of bail­out funds. The United Arab Emir­ates, Saudi Arabia and China came to Pakistan’s assistance in March and April with pledges that would cover some of the funding deficit.

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fell $74 mln to $4.38 billion, bare­ly a month’s worth of imports, ac­cording to data released on Thurs­day. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said during a seminar on Thurs­day that Pakistan would not de­fault, with or without the IMF, and that the country could not afford to take any additional harsh mea­sures to accommodate the IMF.

Pakistan has reversed course on implementing a fuel cross-sub­sidy that had raised concerns at the IMF. IMF Resident Represen­tative Pérez Ruiz said that Paki­stani authorities committed to the IMF during last month’s spring meetings that they would not in­troduce the cross-subsidy scheme in fiscal year 2023 or beyond. She said the scheme was “typical­ly regressive and prone to abuse”. “The announced fuel cross-subsi­dy scheme raises new quasi-fiscal and balance of payments risks, and it is amenable to fraud,” she said, in a separate text message to media.