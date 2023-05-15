Imran, Bushra Bibi likely to appear in LHC for protective bail

Former Prime Minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has filed an application in the Lahore High Court for protective bail.

Former Prime Minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi will appear in Lahore High Court for protective bail. Imran Khan will also attend the Lahore High Court along with Bushra Bibi.

In the Lahore High Court, an application has been filed by Bushra Bibi, wife of Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, through her counsel Khawaja Haris, Intizar Panjutha and Ali Ijaz Buttur in the Al-Qadir Trust case.Federal government, NAB chief and others have been made parties in the petition.

The petition stated that NAB had started investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case. It further argued that ongoing investigation by NAB was illegal. There was a fear that NAB might arrest him.

In the application, the court has been requested that petitioner has to approach the accountability court of Islamabad. Therefore the court should approve the protective bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) is also likely to take up a plea moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over the cases registered against him on May 9 and onwards.

The former prime minister was arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9. The PTI chief, a day after being released on bail from Islamabad High Court, had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court on Saturday fearing re-arrest in the new cases.

In the plea, Khan had sought details of the cases registered against him in the light of countrywide protests that broke out following his arrest, as well as immunity against being detained.

He stated in the plea that he was being politically victimized and there was a risk of arrest as police had nominated him in several cases. The Punjab inspector general and advocate general have been made respondents in the case by the PTI chairman.

Mr Khan's dramatic arrest came last week when he was getting his biometrics done at the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Heavy Rangers force took the former cricket star into custody, acting on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) orders, and whisked him away in a black Rivo.

Violence erupted after the event which proved to be a major turn in the country's restive politics as thousands of supporters and PTI workers took to streets against arrest of their leader.

The countrywide demonstrations involved workers' clashes with police, vandalism and attack on state property and vital installations including General Headquarters and Lahore Corps Commander House.