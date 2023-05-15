Monday, May 15, 2023
Imran created polarization in judiciary: Ahsan Iqbal

Imran created polarization in judiciary: Ahsan Iqbal
May 15, 2023
ISLAMABAD     -    Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that Imran Nia­zi had created polarization in the ju­diciary. Addressing a press confer­ence in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said that Imran Niazi used to ask for receipts from others but on his own turn of furnishing receipts, he started cry­ing because he had no receipts and no answers. Mr Iqbal said dozens of PTI accounts had been discovered.

The federal minister said that Im­ran used to run politics by collecting donations from foreign countries. Pakistanis living abroad were asked to send money through Hundi.

He said 190 million pounds were seized under money laundering and the proceeds of money laundering were transferred to the Supreme Court account. “Why didn’t you sue the Financial Times in the UK?” he asked. “If you move the court in UK, your own theft would have been caught as well,” he maintained.

The federal minister criticized for­mer prime minister Khan and said that now he was hiding behind the courts. Dozens of his illegal accounts have been discovered. “What you have done is the worst kind of cor­ruption and you have to answer for all that. You will not be able to hide under the umbrella of your favorite Chief Justice,” Mr Iqbal continued. The minister further said that Mr Khan had ruined the unity and solidarity of Pakistan. “Mr Khan wants to hide behind violence and lawlessness. Af­ter the banned TTP, PTI is the second party which burnt schools,” Mr Iqbal added. He said Pakistan was facing an undeclared war. He accused Mr Khan of destroying economy and CPEC.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1684012733.jpg

