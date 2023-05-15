Monday, May 15, 2023
Imran Khan will definitely be arrested: Rana Sanaullah

Web Desk
2:35 PM | May 15, 2023
National

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday announced to arrest former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan.

“Not Bushra Bibi but Imran Khan will definitely be arrested,” Rana Sanaullah said in his statement while reacting to the rumors of arresting Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan.

The minister said PDM Chief Fazlur Rehman has not shared details of sin-in in Islamabad. “We have requested Fazlur Rehman to keep the protest’s duration short.”

Commenting on ‘relief’ to Imran Khan from the judiciary, Rana Sanaullah said when a top court is saying ‘good luck’ to an accused, there is no reason for the lower judiciary to deny ‘relief’ to him.

Erdogan says 'well ahead' in election race as Türkiye awaits final results

It may be noted that the workers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) entered Islamabad’s red zone despite the imposition of Section 144 in the federal capital.

According to details, a large number of PDM workers entered Islamabad’s red zone by foot as well as in Trucks and vehicles. The capital police failed to stop the PDM workers to enter the red zone.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was set to observe a sit-in outside Supreme Court in Islamabad today, but sources claimed that the Maulana Fazlur Rehman agreed to stage the sit-in at D-chowk.

