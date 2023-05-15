I am writing to express my concerns about the rampant inflation that Pakistan is currently facing. It is no secret that the cost of living has skyrocketed in recent years, leaving many families struggling to make ends meet.

The reasons behind the inflation are multifaceted. Firstly, the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee has made imports more expensive, which has led to a rise in the prices of goods and services across the board. Secondly, the government’s decision to increase taxes has also had a significant impact on the cost of living. Furthermore, the ongoing energy crisis has resulted in power shortages and increased tariffs on electricity and gas, which has also contributed to the rising cost of living. The impact of inflation on the people of Pakistan cannot be overstated. Families are struggling to afford basic necessities such as food, housing, and healthcare.

The government must take urgent steps to address the issue of inflation. Firstly, it should take measures to stabilize the value of the Pakistani rupee, which would reduce the cost of imports and help to lower prices. Secondly, it should consider revising the tax system to make it more equitable and less burdensome on the poor. Finally, the government should work towards resolving the energy crisis, which would reduce the cost of energy and make it more accessible to the public.

In conclusion, inflation is a pressing issue that must be addressed by the government. Failure to do so will result in continued hardship for the people of Pakistan and damage to the economy. I urge the government to take action to alleviate the burden of inflation on the people of Pakistan.

EMAN IQBAL,

Karachi.