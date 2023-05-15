Monday, May 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP Governor condoles demise of journalist

APP
May 15, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar    -     Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of journalist Khalid Khan in a traffic accident.

Khalid Khan remained associated with Khyber News TV.

The Governor prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and patience of the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Minister for Information Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel on Sunday also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Journalist Khalid Khan in a traffic accident at Alpuri Shangla.

In a condolence message, the minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family for bearing the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The minister said that Khalid Khan was a talented journalist and always raised the voice of people in the media.

Mother's Day being commemorated globally

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1684012733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023