KP-TMA ex-chief concerned over escalating mark-up rates

PESHAWAR-Former chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KP-TMA) Salim Saifullah Khan has expressed concerns over escalating mark-up rates in the country and termed it a threat to the national economy.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Salim Saifullah Khan, who is also a former federal minister, said that over the last year, interest rates have registered unprecedented increases, resulting in a slowdown of economic growth. As a consequence, the loan default ratio has surged, painting a challenging picture for the financial sector. The State Bank of Pakistan has implemented its largest policy rate hike, marking the ninth increase since September 2021.

He further highlighted that fuel prices in Pakistan last year have been increased approximately by 90 percent and concurrently, the government has to terminate fuel and energy subsidies to the industry and is working towards curbing expenditures while negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to resume a bailout programme.

Salim Saifullah Khan expressed his concern over an astronomical 300 basis point policy rate hike, deeming it entirely unacceptable as it discourages borrowing. In today’s challenging economic climate, businesses struggle to achieve a mere 25 percent profit. “Who will seek loans at such exorbitant rates?” he questioned.

The combination of a robust dollar and soaring energy tariffs has significantly increased the cost of doing business, rendering Pakistani goods uncompetitive in the global market and unaffordable for the average citizen. The impact of the surging dollar is evident in the exorbitant prices of petroleum products and the skyrocketing energy tariffs. Emphasising the need for cautious handling of the situation, Salim Saifullah Khan warned against excessive devaluation, which could prove detrimental to the economy, exacerbate unemployment, and unleash uncontrollable inflation.

Moreover, he noted that the policy rate hike would primarily impact the formal sector, leading to an upsurge in loan defaults and undermining the stability of the banking system. He highlighted that simply raising interest rates would not effectively address contain the inflation and strengthens the local currency. Pakistan’s inflation is primarily driven by supply factors and depreciation, making interest rate hikes insufficient to rein it in or incentivise savings in local currency, he added. In light of these challenges, Salim Saifullah Khan called upon the State Bank to explore alternative solutions instead of solely relying on interest rate hikes to tackle inflation. By facilitating easier access to loans and creating an environment conducive to industrial growth, the country can foster job creation and economic prosperity.