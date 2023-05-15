Monday, May 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Last opportunity for PTI to condemn vandalism, says FM Bilawal

Last opportunity for PTI to condemn vandalism, says FM Bilawal
Web Desk
8:40 PM | May 15, 2023
National

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had the "last chance" to condemn the incidents of vandalism.

Addressing a joint session of parliament, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman lamented, "This is the first time that a vandalism incident has taken place at the Corps Commander's house. The building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar has been completely destroyed, and public transport has been set on fire".

Read also: NA passes resolution condemning May 9 mayhem

Mr Bhutto-Zardari was of the view that the court should condemn the incidents of terrorism. Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said, "It is up to Imran Khan whether he has a political party or a terrorist group."

Mr Bhutto-Zardari added that if Mr Khan does not condemn the incidents of vandalism, it will be proved that the PTI was a terrorist organisation that needs to be treated as a terrorist group. 

Erdogan says 'well ahead' in election race as Türkiye awaits final results

Continuing to berate the PTI, Mr Bhutto-Zardari alleged, " The PTI is the only party that attacks every institution of the state."

Mentioning his party's "contributions to fight dictators", Mr Bhutto-Zardari said, "The way we faced dictators, we will save parliament and also deal with Imran Khan [fitna]."

Mr Bhutto-Zardari made it clear that Mr Khan was not the concern of the country, but the economic woes.

Claiming that the political instability in the country was not due to the parliament but because of the "neighbouring institution", Mr Bhutto-Zardari added that the government was ready to do whatever it could to take the country out of the political crisis. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1684115981.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023