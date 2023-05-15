Last opportunity for PTI to condemn vandalism, says FM Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had the "last chance" to condemn the incidents of vandalism.

Addressing a joint session of parliament, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman lamented, "This is the first time that a vandalism incident has taken place at the Corps Commander's house. The building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar has been completely destroyed, and public transport has been set on fire".

Mr Bhutto-Zardari was of the view that the court should condemn the incidents of terrorism. Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said, "It is up to Imran Khan whether he has a political party or a terrorist group."

Mr Bhutto-Zardari added that if Mr Khan does not condemn the incidents of vandalism, it will be proved that the PTI was a terrorist organisation that needs to be treated as a terrorist group.

Continuing to berate the PTI, Mr Bhutto-Zardari alleged, " The PTI is the only party that attacks every institution of the state."

Mentioning his party's "contributions to fight dictators", Mr Bhutto-Zardari said, "The way we faced dictators, we will save parliament and also deal with Imran Khan [fitna]."

Mr Bhutto-Zardari made it clear that Mr Khan was not the concern of the country, but the economic woes.

Claiming that the political instability in the country was not due to the parliament but because of the "neighbouring institution", Mr Bhutto-Zardari added that the government was ready to do whatever it could to take the country out of the political crisis.