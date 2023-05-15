Nestled in the northern region of Sindh, Pakistan, Gorakh Hills Station is a breathtakingly beautiful destination that is often referred to as the “Murree of Sindh”. This serene hill station is located at an altitude of over 5,600 feet above sea level, offering a cool and refreshing escape from the scorching heat of the plains. The area is known for its stunning natural beauty, featuring rolling hills, deep valleys, and a variety of unique flora and fauna. Visitors can enjoy hiking, camping, and sightseeing, and experience a peaceful and rejuvenating break from the hustle and bustle of city life. With its stunning vistas and tranquil atmosphere, Gorakh Hills Station is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to explore the natural beauty of Pakistan.

Unfortunately, the road leading to Gorakh Hills Station is treacherous and poorly maintained. The rugged terrain and lack of proper infrastructure have made the journey to the region difficult and arduous. Many visitors have faced numerous difficulties and hardships while traveling to Gorakh Hills Station, including accidents and other mishaps caused by the poor condition of the road. The government’s failure to invest in the development of the road network and other infrastructure has left travelers to bear the brunt of these challenges, putting their safety at risk.

Furthermore, corruption has played a significant role in the lost beauty of Gorakh Hills Station. The funds allocated for the development of the region have often been misused or siphoned off by corrupt officials, resulting in a lack of investment in the region’s infrastructure and services. This has left the region isolated and deprived of essential services, hindering its economic growth and development.

ALI GUL LEGHARI,

Johi.