LWMC carrying out special cleaning operation

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Manage­ment Company (LWMC) was conducting special cleaning operation to maintain ex­traordinary cleanliness in the provincial capital. The company’s spokesperson told media on Sunday that LWMC was taking practical steps to ensure the exem­plary cleanliness services in the city. The operational teams have been directed to increase the timings of mechanical washing and sweeping. Mechani­cal sweeping and washing working hours had been ex­tended from 6am to12pm. LWMC teams were work­ing in night shift to ensure cleanliness of major roads and commercial markets while mechanical sweep­ing and washing process was being carried out on major roads in city. Pedes­trian bridges and roadside footpaths were also being cleaned. Sanitation gangs were active in three shifts at the entrances and exits of the city along with scrap­ing and water sprinkling on roads.