Monday, May 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LWMC carrying out special cleaning operation

Staff Reporter
May 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   The Lahore Waste Manage­ment Company (LWMC) was conducting special cleaning operation to maintain ex­traordinary cleanliness in the provincial capital. The company’s spokesperson told media on Sunday that LWMC was taking practical steps to ensure the exem­plary cleanliness services in the city. The operational teams have been directed to increase the timings of mechanical washing and sweeping. Mechani­cal sweeping and washing working hours had been ex­tended from 6am to12pm. LWMC teams were work­ing in night shift to ensure cleanliness of major roads and commercial markets while mechanical sweep­ing and washing process was being carried out on major roads in city. Pedes­trian bridges and roadside footpaths were also being cleaned. Sanitation gangs were active in three shifts at the entrances and exits of the city along with scrap­ing and water sprinkling on roads.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1684115981.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023